Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members participate in apprehension training during Active Shield 26

Howa Type 89 rifles are staged while Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 17th Infantry Regiment, 13th Brigade, Middle Army, practice apprehending a suspicious person for close quarters battle training during exercise Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)