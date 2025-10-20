Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Division - CATC Fuji HIMARS Live-Fire

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez 

    United States Forces Japan

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire mission at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. HIMARS training at Camp Fuji offers unique advantages, including realistic training terrain, adequate range capacity, and specialized infrastructure necessary to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations. This training represents a significant advancement of Camp Fuji’s capability to support long-range fires and reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness and maximizing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    USFJ
    3/12
    HIMAR
    Marines
    Japan
    Artillery

