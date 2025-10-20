Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iwakuni Marines conduct night counter SUAS training during Active Shield 26 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Iwakuni Marines conduct night counter SUAS training during Active Shield 26

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, operate a quadcopter drone for a night drone operation and spotting training event during exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield highlights the enduring partnership between MCAS Iwakuni and JGSDF by training together, strengthening bilateral readiness, interoperability and rapid response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.25.2025 18:28
    Photo ID: 9369518
    VIRIN: 251022-M-XY994-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 35.18 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Marines conduct night counter SUAS training during Active Shield 26 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Siwan Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iwakuni Marines conduct night counter SUAS training during Active Shield 26
    Iwakuni Marines conduct night counter SUAS training during Active Shield 26
    Iwakuni Marines conduct night counter SUAS training during Active Shield 26
    Iwakuni Marines conduct night counter SUAS training during Active Shield 26
    Iwakuni Marines conduct night counter SUAS training during Active Shield 26
    Iwakuni Marines conduct night counter SUAS training during Active Shield 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drone
    Active Shield
    SUAS
    IndoPacific
    MCAS Iwakuni
    AS26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download