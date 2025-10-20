Iwakuni Marines conduct night counter SUAS training during Active Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, operate a quadcopter drone for a night drone operation and spotting training event during exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield highlights the enduring partnership between MCAS Iwakuni and JGSDF by training together, strengthening bilateral readiness, interoperability and rapid response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)