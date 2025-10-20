Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers meet with U.S. Secret Service members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Primeaux, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, smiles while talking to members of the U.S. Secret Service after an interagency partnership and recruitment meeting at the U.S. Secret Service Headquarters, Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)