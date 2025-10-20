Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers meet with U.S. Secret Service members [Image 26 of 26]

    Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers meet with U.S. Secret Service members

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Primeaux, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, smiles while talking to members of the U.S. Secret Service after an interagency partnership and recruitment meeting at the U.S. Secret Service Headquarters, Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

