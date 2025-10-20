Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171ARW Wing Commander Retires [Image 2 of 4]

    171ARW Wing Commander Retires

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Colonel. Raymond L. Hyland Jr., wing commander at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, right, receives his retirement certificate from retired Col. Bryan O’ Neill, left, at Hyland’s retirement ceremony in a hangar at the base near Pittsburgh, Oct. 17, 2025. Col. Hyland commissioned in 1989 and serves as wing commander of the 171st from 2021 to 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 12:52
    Photo ID: 9369065
    VIRIN: 251017-Z-NQ177-1395
    Resolution: 3197x4805
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Col. Raymond Hyland

