Securing the Skies: NORAD Commander Joins TFR Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Gregory Guillot, NORAD commander, takes a bird’s-eye look at NORAD’s important mission of aerospace control and enforcement of a VIP TFR in an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 113th Fighter Wing from the Washington, D.C., Air National Guard October 18, 2025, over Palm Beach, Fla. Defending North America from all approaches also includes defending against potential air threats within a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Morgan Whitehouse)