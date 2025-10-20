Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Securing the Skies: NORAD Commander Joins TFR Patrol [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Securing the Skies: NORAD Commander Joins TFR Patrol

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Lipinski 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    Gen. Gregory Guillot, NORAD commander, takes a bird’s-eye look at NORAD’s important mission of aerospace control and enforcement of a VIP TFR in an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 113th Fighter Wing from the Washington, D.C., Air National Guard October 18, 2025, over Palm Beach, Fla. Defending North America from all approaches also includes defending against potential air threats within a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Morgan Whitehouse)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 10:47
    Photo ID: 9368899
    VIRIN: 251018-Z-MT804-1009
    Resolution: 4760x3400
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Securing the Skies: NORAD Commander Joins TFR Patrol [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Morgan Lipinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Securing the Skies: NORAD Commander Joins TFR Patrol
    Securing the Skies: NORAD Commander Joins TFR Patrol
    Securing the Skies: NORAD Commander Joins TFR Patrol
    Securing the Skies: NORAD Commander Joins TFR Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download