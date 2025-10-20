Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Service members run together during a base wide run at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 9, 2025. The event showcased the importance of personal fitness and teamwork in maintaining a combat ready force.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9368600
    VIRIN: 251009-X-OP274-1019
    Resolution: 7858x5239
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley Base-wide Run [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

