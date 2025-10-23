Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battlestations 21 Capping Ceremony October 23, 2025 [Image 5 of 7]

    Battlestations 21 Capping Ceremony October 23, 2025

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    251023-N-KL637-1127 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (October 23, 2025) – Rear Adm. Matthew T. Pottenburgh, commander, Naval Service Training Command, attends the capping ceremony at Recruit Training Command (RTC). The capping ceremony marks recruits becoming Sailors at the end of RTC’s crucible event, Battle Stations. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 10:20
    Photo ID: 9368129
    VIRIN: 251023-N-KL637-1127
    Resolution: 5934x4239
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battlestations 21 Capping Ceremony October 23, 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit Training Command
    Capping Ceremony
    Boot Camp
    RTC
    Recruit

