    AKOM continues operations during Operation Halong Response [Image 4 of 6]

    AKOM continues operations during Operation Halong Response

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon 

    Alaska National Guard   

    An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command is staged at Bethel, Alaska, Oct. 18. 2025. The Alaska Organized Militia continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy’s declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 20:27
    Photo ID: 9367716
    VIRIN: 251018-Z-GH714-4640
    Resolution: 3192x2128
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKOM continues operations during Operation Halong Response [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Joseph Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

