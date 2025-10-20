Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anti-Air Defense Exercise

    Anti-Air Defense Exercise

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    A U.S. Marine Corps 7-ton assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) is utilized during an anti-air defense exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-26 at Site 57 training area, near Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 20:36
    Photo ID: 9367685
    VIRIN: 251017-M-AS625-1134
    Resolution: 7405x4165
    Size: 16.02 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anti-Air Defense Exercise, by LCpl Fabian Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAWTS-1
    WTI
    Marines
    USMC
    Tactics

