A U.S. Marine Corps 7-ton assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) is utilized during an anti-air defense exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-26 at Site 57 training area, near Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)