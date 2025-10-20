Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm [Image 17 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm

    CHEFORNAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Task Force Bethel continue recovery efforts, including retrieving boats the storm washed away and clearing debris at Chefornak, Alaska, Oct. 21, 2025. Small vessels are vital in many affected communities, serving both as essential transportation and harvesting tools. AKOM continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy's declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9367492
    VIRIN: 251021-Z-A3507-1089
    Resolution: 5712x4080
    Size: 12.05 MB
    Location: CHEFORNAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm
    Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download