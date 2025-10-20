Alaska Organized Militia works to recover essential vessels displaced by storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Task Force Bethel continue recovery efforts, including retrieving boats the storm washed away and clearing debris at Chefornak, Alaska, Oct. 21, 2025. Small vessels are vital in many affected communities, serving both as essential transportation and harvesting tools. AKOM continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy's declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors. (Courtesy photo)