B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress pilot assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, attends a Bomber Attack Demonstration mission brief at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. BAD contributed to the collective defense of the Western Hemisphere and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor) Portions of this image were edited for security concerns.