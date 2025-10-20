Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress pilot assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, attends a Bomber Attack Demonstration mission brief at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2025. BAD contributed to the collective defense of the Western Hemisphere and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor) Portions of this image were edited for security concerns.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 14:45
    Photo ID: 9366626
    VIRIN: 251015-F-YA257-1543
    Resolution: 4396x2925
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52H, F35 conduct bomber attack demo, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bomber
    USSOUTHCOM
    U.S. Strategic Command
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    USTRATCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download