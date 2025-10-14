Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd CAB Container OPS

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd CAB Container OPS

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Robert Sanders observes a container being placed onto a military vehicle as part of MPA OPS at Hunter Army Airfield, July 24, 2025. Container management supports operations and ensures that unit equipment and supplies are delivered in a timely and secure manner to the intended destination. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 04:38
    Photo ID: 9366373
    VIRIN: 250724-A-BY519-1045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd CAB Container OPS, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download