    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Facilitates Norwegian Foot March at Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 13]

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Facilitates Norwegian Foot March at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, facilitated the Norwegian Foot March, Oct. 20, 2025.
    First introduced in 1915 to build endurance and assess the field readiness of Norwegian soldiers, the march challenges participants to complete an 18.6-mile (30-kilometer) ruck march while carrying a 25-pound pack within a strict time limit—ranging from 4 hours and 30 minutes to 5 hours and 50 minutes, depending on age and gender.
    Those who meet the standard earn the Norwegian Foot March Badge (Marsjmerket), an authorized foreign award that symbolizes strength, perseverance, and military discipline.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 10:51
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Norwegian Foot March Badge
    Army National Guard
    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment

