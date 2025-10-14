NAVAL STATION ROTA – (September 9, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Millette (top), assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR), performs first aid on Cpl. Joseph Wilson IV during a Close Quarters Battle (CQB) drill, Sep. 9, 2025. FASTEUR is forward deployed to Naval Station Rota, Spain, where they can conduct rapid response expeditionary antiterrorism and security operations in support of commanders, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 05:10
|Photo ID:
|9365392
|VIRIN:
|250909-N-OC644-1154
|Resolution:
|4527x3018
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines perform Close Quarters Battle Drills [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.