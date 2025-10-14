Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines perform Close Quarters Battle Drills

    U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines perform Close Quarters Battle Drills

    SPAIN

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnny Garcia 

    Commander Task Force 68

    NAVAL STATION ROTA – (September 9, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Millette (top), assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR), performs first aid on Cpl. Joseph Wilson IV during a Close Quarters Battle (CQB) drill, Sep. 9, 2025. FASTEUR is forward deployed to Naval Station Rota, Spain, where they can conduct rapid response expeditionary antiterrorism and security operations in support of commanders, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)

