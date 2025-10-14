250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

The Vice President of the United States, the Honorable JD Vance, addresses U.S. Marines and Sailors during a Beach Bash event following the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Beach Bash, held in conjunction with the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, celebrates Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthens the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)
|10.18.2025
|10.19.2025 19:44
|9365249
|251018-M-CV013-3350
|7558x2381
|6.81 MB
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
