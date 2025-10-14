Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration [Image 7 of 13]

    250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team displays their capabilities during a Beach Bash event following the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Beach Bash, held in conjunction with the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, celebrates Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthens the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 19:24
    Photo ID: 9365237
    VIRIN: 251018-M-ER402-1391
    Resolution: 4965x4965
    Size: 13.17 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Edgar Rafael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Marines250
    USMC
    NMC250CPEN

