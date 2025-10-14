181st Field Artillery Regiment promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. William Mayse, a signal support systems specialist assigned to the 181st Field Artillery Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, is promoted to the rank of staff sergeant during drill weekend at the Bobby G. Davis National Guard Armory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, October 18, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Landon Evans)