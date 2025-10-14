AKOM conducts first evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 176th Wing, arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with approximately 300 evacuated residents from western Alaska, Oct. 15, 2025. The C-17 aircrew transported the displaced residents from Bethel to JBER during recover operations following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)