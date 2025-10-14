Mississippi National Guard Soldiers conduct a promotion ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Adair, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, changes a patrol cap rank pin during a promotion ceremony in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)