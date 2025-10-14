Mississippi National Guard Soldiers conduct a promotion ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Adair, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, changes a patrol cap rank pin during a promotion ceremony in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

