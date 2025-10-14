NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support Marks 250th Navy and Marine Corps Birthdays with Philadelphia Flyers

Sailors and Marines from NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support participated in the Philadelphia Flyers pre-game ceremonies in Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 23:30
|Photo ID:
|9363566
|VIRIN:
|251017-D-N1901-9238
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|400.82 KB
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
