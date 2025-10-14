Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Samantha Tadelman - Video Producer - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Staff Sgt. Samantha Tadelman - Video Producer - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Pocetti 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Staff Sgt. Samantha Tadelman, Video Production. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Pocetti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 14:02
    Photo ID: 9363086
    VIRIN: 210426-A-VS149-1004
    Resolution: 3491x4364
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Samantha Tadelman - Video Producer - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Anthony Pocetti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff Sgt. Samantha Tadelman - Video Producer - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot
    Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Polinski - Soprano Vocalist - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot
    Master Sgt. Teresa Alzadon - Soprano Vocalist - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Field Band
    Video Production
    Military Music
    Video producer
    Samantha Tadelman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download