Battlestations 21 Capping Ceremony October 16, 2025

251016-N-KL637-1198 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (October 16, 2025) – Rear Adm. Matthew T. Pottenburgh, commander, Naval Service Training Command, attends the capping ceremony at Recruit Training Command (RTC). The capping ceremony marks recruits becoming Sailors at the end of RTC’s crucible event, Battle Stations. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)