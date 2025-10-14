AKOM supports ongoing recovery storm response in western Alaska

An Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 176th Wing, arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with approximately 300 evacuated residents from western Alaska, Oct. 15, 2025. The C-17 aircrew transported the displaced residents from Bethel to JBER during recover operations following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard as recovery operations continue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro)
This photo was altered for privacy purposes by blurring out faces.
