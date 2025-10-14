AKOM supports ongoing recovery storm response in western Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, offload gear and supplies at Bethel, Alaska, while supporting storm recovery operations following Typhoon Halong, Oct. 15, 2025. The State Emergency Operations Center and the Alaska Organized Militia continue to coordinate response operations following the severe storm that struck Alaska’s West Coast. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)