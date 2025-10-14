National Guard Strengthens Community Safety Near D.C. Metro Stations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Coronel, Pfc. Michael Coronel, Spc. Trevor Borner, and Pfc. Logan Tringhese, Guardsmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, monitor a Metro station during afternoon school dismissal hours in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force brings together National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with local law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety, deter crime, and strengthen trust across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)