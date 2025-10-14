Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Strengthens Community Safety Near D.C. Metro Stations

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Coronel, Pfc. Michael Coronel, Spc. Trevor Borner, and Pfc. Logan Tringhese, Guardsmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, monitor a Metro station during afternoon school dismissal hours in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force brings together National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with local law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety, deter crime, and strengthen trust across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

