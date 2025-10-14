Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn give a ship tour to Marines assigned to the 12th Littoral Combat Team and 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    250924-N-CV021-1006
    OKINAWA, Japan (Sep. 24, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Charles Lloyd gives Marines assigned to the 12th Littoral Combat Team and 3rd Marine Division a tour of the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in Okinawa, Japan during a scheduled port visit, Sep. 24. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

