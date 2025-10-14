Sailors aboard the USS John Finn give a ship tour to Marines assigned to the 12th Littoral Combat Team and 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan

250924-N-CV021-1006
OKINAWA, Japan (Sep. 24, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Charles Lloyd gives Marines assigned to the 12th Littoral Combat Team and 3rd Marine Division a tour of the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in Okinawa, Japan during a scheduled port visit, Sep. 24. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
