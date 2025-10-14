Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Store Onload [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Store Onload

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    251002-N-PV363-1052 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2025) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Calvin Dion from San Diego, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) operates a forklift in the ship’s vehicle storage area, Oct. 2. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

