USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Store Onload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251002-N-PV363-1052 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2025) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Calvin Dion from San Diego, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) operates a forklift in the ship’s vehicle storage area, Oct. 2. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)