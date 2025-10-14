251002-N-PV363-1052 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2025) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Calvin Dion from San Diego, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) operates a forklift in the ship’s vehicle storage area, Oct. 2. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 14:07
|Photo ID:
|9361374
|VIRIN:
|251002-N-PV363-1052
|Resolution:
|5004x3196
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Store Onload [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.