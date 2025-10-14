U.S. Navy 250th Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle met with World War II veterans, 100-year old Paul Robins and 99-year old Eddie Desmond, aboard the Battleship USS New Jersey Museum and Memorial in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct 12. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez).