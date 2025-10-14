Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy 250th Celebration

    U.S. Navy 250th Celebration

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Vanessa White 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivered keynote remarks and participated in a cake cutting ceremony, during a Navy 250 celebration gala n Philadelphia, Pa., Oct 11. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez).

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 10:19
    Photo ID: 9361081
    VIRIN: 251011-N-ZK016-1084
    Resolution: 6691x4779
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy 250th Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

