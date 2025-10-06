Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure drill in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250918-N-CV021-1017

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 18, 2025) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Nick Lynch, from Texas, performs a weight test on a safety harness before climbing a ladder during a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 18, 2025. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)