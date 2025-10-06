Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a crash and salvage drill in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250929-N-CV021-1007

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sep. 29, 2025) — Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) simulate fighting a fire on the flight deck during a crash and salvage drill in the Philippine Sea, Sep. 29. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)