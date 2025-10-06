Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a crash and salvage drill in the Philippine Sea

250929-N-CV021-1007
PHILIPPINE SEA (Sep. 29, 2025) — Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) simulate fighting a fire on the flight deck during a crash and salvage drill in the Philippine Sea, Sep. 29. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|09.29.2025
|10.14.2025 02:35
|9360957
|250929-N-CV021-1007
|4455x3216
|1.56 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|1
|0
