    OLS - El Paso Mobilization [Image 15 of 17]

    OLS - El Paso Mobilization

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas National Guardsmen mobilize to El Paso, Texas, in support of Operation Lone Star, Oct. 9, 2025. The purpose of the mobilization is to support state and federal partners in securing the southern border. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 14:23
    Photo ID: 9360643
    VIRIN: 251009-Z-GK303-2146
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 13.49 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OLS - El Paso Mobilization [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

