USS Iwo Jima Celebrates Navy 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CARIBBEAN SEA (Oct. 9, 2025) Sailors participate in a photo exercise for the Navy’s 250th birthday on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)