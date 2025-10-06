Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Celebrates Navy 250th Birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Andrew Eggert 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    CARIBBEAN SEA (Oct. 9, 2025) Sailors participate in a photo exercise for the Navy’s 250th birthday on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)

    Navy Birthday
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD7
    Navy 250
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)

