Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, coordinate with officers from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department after responding to a shooting incident near L’Enfant Plaza while supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)