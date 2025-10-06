Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Danny Hough 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, coordinate with officers from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department after responding to a shooting incident near L’Enfant Plaza while supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 14:24
    Photo ID: 9359863
    VIRIN: 251010-Z-EU703-1109
    Resolution: 6720x4263
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Danny Hough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter
    Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter
    Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter
    Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter
    Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter
    Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter
    Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter
    Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter
    Taskforce Magnolia responding to active shooter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download