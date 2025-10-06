An F-22 Raptor releases countermeasure flares during an aerial demonstration at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2025. The display highlights the aircraft’s defensive systems and advanced capabilities, demonstrating both its agility and readiness in complex flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 17:56
|Photo ID:
|9357507
|VIRIN:
|250921-F-CC148-3841
|Resolution:
|1564x1955
|Size:
|180.13 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F-22 Raptor Lights Up the Sky with Flare Demonstration at NAS Oceana [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.