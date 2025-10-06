F-22 Raptor Lights Up the Sky with Flare Demonstration at NAS Oceana

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-22 Raptor releases countermeasure flares during an aerial demonstration at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2025. The display highlights the aircraft’s defensive systems and advanced capabilities, demonstrating both its agility and readiness in complex flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)