    F-22 Raptor Lights Up the Sky with Flare Demonstration at NAS Oceana [Image 2 of 2]

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    An F-22 Raptor releases countermeasure flares during an aerial demonstration at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2025. The display highlights the aircraft’s defensive systems and advanced capabilities, demonstrating both its agility and readiness in complex flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

