    The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review [Image 4 of 4]

    The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pierce Luck 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    251002-N-SK738-1141 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2025) Rainbow sideboys stand at attention as a VH-60N White Hawk attached to the “Nighthawks” of Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) lands aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in preparation for the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review. The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 11:53
    Photo ID: 9357083
    VIRIN: 251002-N-SK738-1141
    Resolution: 5007x3576
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    Navy 250
    US Navy

