251002-N-SK738-1141 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2025) Rainbow sideboys stand at attention as a VH-60N White Hawk attached to the “Nighthawks” of Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) lands aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in preparation for the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review. The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)