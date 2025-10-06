Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mozambique Cultural Exchange [Image 4 of 5]

    Mozambique Cultural Exchange

    MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diana Alvarez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Naval Forces Africa Band

    250914-N-JF837-4331 Maputo, Mozambique (14 SEP 2025) U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band's Brass Band "Topside" building bridges and celebrating partnership through the universal language of music.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 09:32
    Location: MAPUTO, MZ
