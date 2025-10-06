Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEAVY DROP [Image 7 of 11]

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, release heavy drop packages with a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Frida Drop Zone at Pordenone, Italy on Oct. 7, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

