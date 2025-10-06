Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SW Meets with Troops, Administers Oath of Enlistment to Recruits at NAS Oceana [Image 14 of 30]

    SW Meets with Troops, Administers Oath of Enlistment to Recruits at NAS Oceana

    NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza   

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks prior to administering the oath of enlistment to recruits during his visit to Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Oct. 7, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 17:52
    Photo ID: 9356392
    VIRIN: 251007-D-PM193-1425
    Resolution: 5569x3713
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, VIRGINIA, US
    SW Meets with Troops, Administers Oath of Enlistment to Recruits at NAS Oceana
    NAS Oceana
    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth

