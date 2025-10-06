445 AW Commander hosts Commander's Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Douglas A. Perry Jr., 445th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with Airmen during his second commander’s call at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on October 5, 2025. Perry emphasized the importance of knowing the Air Force’s mission and outlined expectations for 445th Airmen in preparing for future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Jackson)