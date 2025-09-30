Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240704-N-TI693-1038



DULUTH, Minn. (July 4, 2025) - Members of the Twin Cites Sea Cadet Squadron receive a meet and greet with Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy Blue Angels during the Duluth Navy Week happening in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility, Duluth, Minn., July, 4, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.