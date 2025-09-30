Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AVECO Conference St. Louis, MO July 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AVECO Conference St. Louis, MO July 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    MAJ Steven Brown and MSG Chantel De La Cruz attend the 2025 Association of Veterans Education Certifying Officials (AVECO) conference in St. Louis, MO, on July 13-17, 2025. They had the opportunity to share with the attendees the many resources that are available to our student veterans and their families

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 11:46
    Photo ID: 9354410
    VIRIN: 250713-A-A0025-1001
    Resolution: 3454x2591
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AVECO Conference St. Louis, MO July 2025 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AVECO Conference St. Louis, MO July 2025
    AVECO Conference St. Louis, MO July 2025
    AVECO Conference St. Louis, MO July 2025
    AVECO Conference St. Louis, MO July 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download