MAJ Steven Brown and MSG Chantel De La Cruz attend the 2025 Association of Veterans Education Certifying Officials (AVECO) conference in St. Louis, MO, on July 13-17, 2025. They had the opportunity to share with the attendees the many resources that are available to our student veterans and their families
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 11:46
|Photo ID:
|9354410
|VIRIN:
|250713-A-A0025-1001
|Resolution:
|3454x2591
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AVECO Conference St. Louis, MO July 2025 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.