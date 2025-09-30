Service to School VetLink Summit in Washington, D.C. July 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MAJ Steven Brown attends the 2025 Service to School VetLink Summit in Washington, D.C., on July 10-11, 2025. At the Summit, he connected with colleges and universities, student veterans, and education entities; shared information about available education resources for student veterans; and discussed ways to make education more accessible and affordable for future student veterans.