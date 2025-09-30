FORT HOOD, Texas – With a heart full of gratitude and a legacy of profound transformation, Command Sergeant Major Osmil C. Sazon passed the mantle of responsibility for the 9th Hospital Center during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on October 3, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9354221
|VIRIN:
|251003-A-CS340-8400
|Resolution:
|1296x972
|Size:
|137.74 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Service: Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Osmil C. Sazon Concludes His Transformational Tenure at the 9th Hospital Center [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Earledison Irabagon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.