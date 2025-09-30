Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Adam Tremblay, NCOIC Combat Arms inspects the upper receiver of the Sig Sauer M-18 pistol to be used by Maj. Gen. Vito Addabbo, Special Assistant to the Commander and Director, Reserve Matters, HQ NORAD and NORTHCOM Dec 14, 2021. The General visited Westover to complete his annual small arms qualification.