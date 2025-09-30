Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General visited Westover to complete his annual small arms qualification [Image 2 of 5]

    General visited Westover to complete his annual small arms qualification

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Rodney Furr 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Adam Tremblay, NCOIC Combat Arms inspects the upper receiver of the Sig Sauer M-18 pistol to be used by Maj. Gen. Vito Addabbo, Special Assistant to the Commander and Director, Reserve Matters, HQ NORAD and NORTHCOM Dec 14, 2021. The General visited Westover to complete his annual small arms qualification.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2025 14:40
    Photo ID: 9353956
    VIRIN: 220110-F-DH118-2222
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Westover ARB
    439th AW

