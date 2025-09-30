Members of the Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 27, better known as Naval Reserve Seabees, kept busy last drill weekend building a Communication Closet at the Westover Military Clothing Store.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9353944
|VIRIN:
|230107-F-UM462-1081
|Resolution:
|2944x1968
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SWARM!! [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Stephen Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.