Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M1A2 Abrams Conducts Table V Gunnery in Bulgaria [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M1A2 Abrams Conducts Table V Gunnery in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An M1A2 Abrams main battle tank with 1-16th Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, fires it's "main gun" while conducting a Table V gunnery Oct 2, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability. Abrams live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 07:31
    Photo ID: 9352472
    VIRIN: 251002-A-MA608-6744
    Resolution: 1261x709
    Size: 557.83 KB
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M1A2 Abrams Conducts Table V Gunnery in Bulgaria [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M1A2 Abrams Conduct Table V Gunnery in Bulgaria
    1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M1A2 Abrams Conduct Table V Gunnery in Bulgaria
    1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M1A2 Abrams Conducts Table V Gunnery in Bulgaria

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    1st Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download