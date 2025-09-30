An M1A2 Abrams main battle tank with 1-16th Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducts a Table VI gunnery Oct. 3, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability.Abrams live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 07:31
|Photo ID:
|9352461
|VIRIN:
|251003-A-QU182-1003
|Resolution:
|3852x2307
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M1A2 Abrams Conduct Table VI Gunnery at Novo Selo Training Area [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.